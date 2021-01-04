‘Jeopardy!’ Champion Brayden Smith Says Spending Time With Alex Trebek Was The ‘Best Part’ Of Being On The Show

Alex Trebek left a deep and lasting impression on one of the last “Jeopardy!” contestants he ever worked with.

In a video posted to the show’s official Twitter account, current champ Brayden Smith reflects on his experience with Trebek before the host passed away last year, saying the best part of being on the show was “spending time with him.”

Our current champ reflects on his time with Alex. Tune in today to watch Brayden Smith try for his 5th win in a row.

“I just wanted to stay there as long as possible,” he explained. “And to be around Alex who has been sort of a mainstay in my life, to finally be on stage with somebody who I’ve seen five nights a week every week for over a decade was really a dream come true. [The] best part for me was spending time with him.”

Smith added, “Doing the questions and answers was almost incidental to spending time with somebody who I had cherished in my life for such a long period of time. I think back on it all the time and really savour each moment I got to have with him.”

Trebek’s final episodes begin airing Monday.