Tana Mongeau Calls Bella Thorne And Her Diss Track ‘Gross’ In New Reaction Video

Tana Mongeau isn’t holding back when it comes to her ex Bella Thorne.

In a video posted to her popular YouTube page, the TikTok star, 22, slammed her ex-girlfriend and her diss track, “Stupid F**king B**ch,” which many fans believe is about Mongeau.

Mongeau enlisted some of her friends to watch the music video for the first time, on camera.

“I love the Coachella glam, girl. I don’t think she’s ever let a makeup artist help her out,” Mongeau says in the clip.

Later, she roasted the former Disney Channel star calling her “gross” before adding, “You don’t have any friends. You can’t keep a friend.”

To finish off the clip, Mongeau promised that if the video reaches 500,000 likes “we will come back with all our worst stories about Bella Thorne.”

The former couple confirmed their relationship on social media back in September 2017. Each shared a series of selfies to their social media accounts after spending time together at the Life Is Beautiful music festival in Las Vegas.

Thorne has yet to respond to Mongeau’s comments.