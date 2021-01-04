Dua Lipa Discusses Her Relationship With Anwar Hadid & Why They Think It’s Important To Keep Some Things Private

Dua Lipa disusses fame, love and women in the music industry in a new interview with British Vogue.

The musician, who was first linked to boyfriend Anwar Hadid in June 2019, gushes of their romance and posting cute moments on Instagram: “We have all these incredible memories and experiences, and if there’s something that we want to share together, then ok that’s fun.

“But at the same time, we’re quite private – we’ll only show you as much as we want you to see. It’s a little bit of give and take, trying to find the right balance of being so excited and being in love, and wanting to share that with the people around me, but at the same time not wanting to put too much out there. I want to be able to just be happy in this relationship without having other people’s opinions.”

CREDIT: Emma Summerton

Lipa adds of her circle, “My home life is really normal. The people I surround myself with have known me for the longest time. My job doesn’t define my circle, and that makes a world of difference.”

The singer, who regularly voices her support for women, goes on to talk about being female in the music industry, telling the magazine: “In a perfect world, we wouldn’t have to prove ourselves so much to the point that maybe we run ourselves into the ground of being like, ‘I must be heard.’ But that is the world we’re in right now.”

Lipa, who was born in the UK while her parents are from Kosovo, also touches upon being troubled by anti-immigration rhetoric, sharing: “People don’t leave their home country unless they have to a lot of the time.

“To save their families, to try and get a better life. People want to be where their family is, where their home is, where they speak the language that is native to them, where they have their own culture.”

See the full feature in the February issue of British Vogue available via digital download and on newsstands Friday, Jan. 8.