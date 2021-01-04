Meghan McCain Returns From Maternity Leave On ‘The View’

Meghan McCain wants to see America enact paid maternity leave.

On Monday, the co-host of “The View” returned to the show after being on leave for three months after the birth of her daughter Liberty.

Sharing photos of her baby daughter, McCain said, “Motherhood’s insane. After I gave birth, I was like, ‘Women do this. This is what we do, we give birth like this.’ Being with a newborn baby has been surprising to me because motherhood, I think as everyone knows, was not a simple journey for me. Being with her is like the way I’ve heard described taking ecstasy. It’s just amazing.”

She added, “I’ve been in this bubble of love. She’s just perfect, and it feels like having a little piece of my dad back.”

McCain also took the opportunity to go political, issuing a call to conservatives to support a plan for mandatory paid maternity leave in the U.S.

“We as conservatives have to come together and allow all women in this country, no matter where they’re from or their socioeconomic class, the capacity to have what I just had,” she said.

“We are the only developed nation that doesn’t supply women with paid family leave,” she added.