Valerie Bertinelli Tears Up Talking About Her Ex-Husband Eddie Van Halen’s Death

It was a hard holiday season for Valerie Bertinelli and her son Wolfgang without Eddie Van Halen. The legendary musician passed away in October at 65 after a years-long battle with cancer.
On the “Today” show on Monday, host Hoda Kotb asked Bertinelli how she was doing a couple months on from her ex-husband’s death.
RELATED: Valerie Bertinelli Shares Throwback Family Photos With Eddie Van Halen And A Pregnancy Pic
Bertinelli teared up, saying, “It’s been rough. Very bittersweet.” Talking about her and her son, 29, whom she shared with Van Halen, Bertinelli added, “We’re doing okay. I’ll see him later today. We’ve been spending a lot of time together.”
The actress also revealed that at times, she forgets that Van Halen is really gone. “It’s hard … I’ve gone to text [Eddie] a few dozen times,” she said. “It’s like, ‘Oh, no, I can’t text him right now.'”
“It’s been rough.” -Valerie Bertinelli (@Wolfiesmom) on the death of her late ex-husband, Eddie Van Halen pic.twitter.com/Vw5QTEmDJu
— TODAY (@TODAYshow) January 4, 2021
Bertinelli went on to thank “Today” co-host Carson Daly for his interview with Wolfgang back in November, that Bertinelli called, “lovely.” “It really touched my heart,” she told Daly. “You handled him, and you were so good to him. As a mom, thank you so much.”
RELATED: Eddie Van Halen’s Ex-Wife Valerie Bertinelli Honours Him With Heartfelt Tribute
Daly replied, “You’re only as good as your subject,” adding, “He’s an incredible young man. As I told him in the piece, it’s a testament to his parents. Both of you. What an impressive young man.”
Through tears and with a bit of chuckle, Bertinelli retorted, “Yeah, I kind of like him.”
Bertinelli and Van Halen married in 1981 and, though they divorced in 2007, remained close and on good terms up until his death.