Valerie Bertinelli Tears Up Talking About Her Ex-Husband Eddie Van Halen’s Death

It was a hard holiday season for Valerie Bertinelli and her son Wolfgang without Eddie Van Halen. The legendary musician passed away in October at 65 after a years-long battle with cancer.

On the “Today” show on Monday, host Hoda Kotb asked Bertinelli how she was doing a couple months on from her ex-husband’s death.

RELATED: Valerie Bertinelli Shares Throwback Family Photos With Eddie Van Halen And A Pregnancy Pic

Bertinelli teared up, saying, “It’s been rough. Very bittersweet.” Talking about her and her son, 29, whom she shared with Van Halen, Bertinelli added, “We’re doing okay. I’ll see him later today. We’ve been spending a lot of time together.”

The actress also revealed that at times, she forgets that Van Halen is really gone. “It’s hard … I’ve gone to text [Eddie] a few dozen times,” she said. “It’s like, ‘Oh, no, I can’t text him right now.'”