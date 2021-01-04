‘The Talk’ Welcomes New Co-Hosts Elaine Welteroth And Amanda Kloots

A New Year brings new faces.

On Monday, Global’s “The Talk” welcomed two new co-hosts to the cast, Elaine Welteroth and Amanda Kloots.

“Words can’t express how much this means, it’s kind of like a dream come true that I never saw coming,” Welteroth said as she was welcomed by her co-hosts.

Elaine Welteroth. Photo: Randee St. Nicholas/CBS

"I feel so blessed to be able to go to work every day with this new family." – @amandakloots pic.twitter.com/XYkFeO1TKW — The Talk (@TheTalkCBS) January 4, 2021

Kloots also thanked everyone, saying, “I feel so blessed to be able to go to work everyday with this new family.”

Amanda Kloots. Photo: Randee St. Nicholas/CBS

On Monday morning, Welteroth and Kloots appeared on “CBS This Morning” to tease their first official episode of “The Talk” as co-hosts later in the afternoon.

When @TheTalkCBS returns today, there will be two new women joining the team: @AmandaKloots and @ElaineWelteroth will co-host with @MrsSOsbourne, @sherylunderwood and @carrieanninaba. Kloots & Welteroth join us with more about their new roles on #TheTalk. pic.twitter.com/CkCBRMG5ZZ — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) January 4, 2021

“It 100 per cent feels like the first day of school,” Welteroth said, describing her excitement. “Except we’re going to see Gayle King, on Zoom.”

Kloots said, “I am feeling so great. I barely slept because I also had those first day of school jitters.”

Welteroth, the bestselling author of More Than Enough: Claiming Space for Who You Are No Matter What They Say, and Kloots, a former Broadway dancer and Radio City Rockette, were both announced as the show’s new co-hosts last month.

“I am beyond excited and grateful for the opportunity to join the phenomenal women of ‘The Talk’. They have each made me feel right at home alongside them on this incredible platform that cultivates connection, kindness and understanding when we all need it most,” Welteroth said at the time.

Kloots added, “From the very first time I guest co-hosted on ‘The Talk’, I knew I was among a very special group of people.”

The two are replacing co-hosts Marie Osmond and Eve, who both said goodbye to the show last year.

“The Talk” airs weekdays at 2 p.m. ET/PT on Global.