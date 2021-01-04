Loretta Lynn Announces New Album Featuring Carrie Underwood, Reba McEntire And More

With a New Year comes a new Loretta Lynn album.

With a newly announced album, Still Woman Enough, the country music icon, 88, is set to team up with Carrie Underwood, Reba McEntire, Margo Price and Tanya Tucker.

Lynn will perform some of her classic songs like “One’s On The Way,” “You Ain’t Woman Enough” and “Honky Tonk Girl” as remakes or as duets.

RELATED: Loretta Lynn Says She And Kid Rock Did Not ‘Marry’ In Surprise Ceremony

The album’s title, Still Woman Enough, is a reference to one of her most recognizable songs, “You Ain’t Woman Enough”. It also served as the title to her second memoir, which was published 19 years ago.

RELATED: Loretta Lynn Remembers Patsy Cline With New Recording Of ‘I Fall To Pieces’

“I am just so thankful to have some of my friends join me on my new album. We girl singers gotta stick together,” Lynn said in a statement announcing the project. “It’s amazing how much has happened in the 50 years since ‘Coal Miner’s Daughter’ first came out and I’m extremely grateful to be given a part to play in the history of American music.”

Still Woman Enough will be available on March 19, 2021.