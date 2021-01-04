Justin Bieber Says Hillsong Is No Longer His Church

Hillsong Church has lost its most famous member.

Justin Bieber took time on Monday to refute a report that he was studying to become a minister at Hillsong Church, a place of worship he had been associated with for years, saying that Hillsong “is not my church.”

Bieber posted his thoughts on his Instagram story, writing, “I’m not studying to be a minister or anything even close to that. Have no desire for that [.] [T]his is fake news.”

In a subsequent post he added, “And btw, Hillsong is not my church.. For clarity, I am part of Churchome.”

Bieber’s announcement comes after his former pal and Hillsong pastor Carl Lentz was ousted from his leadership role in the church for having an extramarital affair.

Churchome, a registered non-profit organization in the U.S., is self-described as believing “that Jesus perfectly reveals the true heart of God.” The church’s website declares that, in their view, “[Jesus is] not a distant or indifferent dad who scowls with arms crossed as he considers all you’ve wasted and everything you’ve broken. Instead, he’s a God who loves you, whose arms are open wide to welcome people home.”

Churchome says “the big idea” behind their community, “is that every woman, man, girl and boy — every age, every race would find a home in God.” Adding, “A home where they belong. God has made us a family, and we want to be a community that operates as a family.”

Bieber was a member of Hillsong Church since at least 2014. At one point, the pop superstar was so close to the Carl Lentz that the pair lived together. They reportedly had a falling out in 2018.