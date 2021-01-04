Chris Hemsworth Helps Fans Kickstart 2021 With 6 Weeks Of Wellness For Free On His Centr App

Chris Hemsworth has a killer offer for fans.

The actor, 37, launched a New Year’s campaign with his wellness app, Centr, allowing fans to have six weeks to try it out for free.

The trial will allow users “to workout, eat well and stay mindful for 2021.”

Hemsworth launched Centr in 2019 and has since grown the online fitness program to include over 1,000 workouts, 600+ recipes and over 200 meditations and sleep visualizations all crafted by the “Thor” actor’s A-team of experts, trainers and chefs.

Photo: Courtesy of Centr

Centr has yoga, HITT workouts, boxing and meditations run by Hemsworth himself.

According to Centr’s website, Hemsworth says: “I feel so fortunate to have worked with incredible experts in the fields of health, nutrition, mindfulness and training, so I thought, ‘Why not share that?’ Tell my team what you want to achieve and they’ll help you get there.”

Centr’s deal of six weeks for free ends on Jan. 7.