Michael C. Hall Knows ‘Dexter’ Series Finale Was ‘Pretty Unsatisfying’ For A Lot Of Viewers

Michael C. Hall is reprising his role of Dexter Morgan in a new limited series, in part because of how fans reacted to the end of the show’s original eight-season run.

In a new interview with The Daily Beast, Hall got candid about the pilloried way the hit show ended things in 2013.

“Let’s be real: people found the way that show left things pretty unsatisfying,” Hall said, “and there’s always been a hope that a story would emerge that would be worth telling. I include myself in the group of people that wondered, ‘What the hell happened to that guy?’”

That question propelled him to join the 10 episode “Dexter” revival that is tentatively slated to debut in fall 2021. The show has yet to begin production.

Bringing Dexter back to life was a conversation that had been “ongoing” according to Hall, with “different possibilities” emerging over the years. But, he explained, “I think in this case, the story that’s being told is worth telling in a way that other proposals didn’t, and I think enough time has passed where it’s become intriguing in a way that it wasn’t before.”

As for the controversial end to the original series, Hall adds that he understands both the idea behind the finale and the reason why people were so underwhelmed.

“I certainly thought it was justifiable for Dexter to do what he did,” Hall said. “I think some of the criticisms were about that, and some of the criticisms weren’t so much about the ‘what’ as they were about the ‘how,’ and those were valid… We certainly do live in an era where the bar is very high as far as the simultaneous surprise, satisfaction, and closure that should go along with a series finale.”

For his part, “Dexter” showrunner Clyde Phillips recently clarified that while the revival won’t “undo anything” from the season 8 finale, it will make things “right.”