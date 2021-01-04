‘Borat 2’ Star Maria Bakalova Details Heartwarming Reunion With Jeanise Jones, Tutar’s Babysitter

Maria Bakalova had a heartwarming reunion with Jeanise Jones.

The actress, who shot to stardom as Tutar in Amazon Prime Video’s “Borat 2”, chatted with the Los Angeles Times about her relationship with Jones, who played the lovable babysitter, after filming the comedy.

“Jeanise is a true angel. I will probably always think of her as my godmother, a real hero, and life coach. She just wanted to help this girl become a strong woman. We had a real human connection from the very first day we met,” Bakalova said. “I called her on Thanksgiving: It was my first American Thanksgiving and was also my best. I was so happy to talk to her that I started to cry.”

She continued, “When we were shooting, it was very hard for me, because I wanted to tell her not to worry about me. She is a really good example of how important it is to be a good person and care about others.”

Jones became an instant sensation after appearing in the comedy, which followed Borat (Sacha Baron Cohen), the Kazakh journalist returning to the U.S. once more – this time with his “daughter.”

Fans of the film kickstarted a Go Fund Me for the real-life babysitter, raising over $180,000, including a $100,000 donation from Cohen himself.