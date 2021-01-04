Princess Eugenie Inspires Teen Dancer By Baring Her Scoliosis Scar

Princess Eugenie is making it her mission to normalize scoliosis.

The 30-year-old royal famously bared her scars to the world while wearing a low-backed dress for her 2018 wedding to Jack Brooksbank.

WINDSOR, ENGLAND – OCTOBER 12: Princess Eugenie

Now, Eugenie wants to inspire other people who live with the condition to embrace their scars too.

Poppy Gerrard has revealed how the princess invited her MerseyGirls dance troop to a special afternoon tea after seeing her dance partner, Julia Carlile, appear on “Britain’s Got Talent” in 2017.

Carlile was also born with the condition, which causes curvature of the spine.

The MerseyGirls raised awareness of scoliosis while appearing on the U.K. talent competition.

“I will never forget that day,” recalled Gerrard, 18, speaking to the Daily Mail. “It was just like we were talking to a friend. She told us about her scoliosis journey and what she had been through with her operations.”

The dancer continued, “At one point she unzipped her dress and showed us her scar. It gave me goosebumps that a princess was so proud of her imperfections and that she was prepared to share something like that with us.”

Eugenie remained in touch with the MerseyGirls, even inviting them to her wedding.

Gerrard, who is now a 2021 Miss England hopeful, added, “It was just a dream come true because there’s a little girl you dream of tea parties, palaces, and princesses.”

“She was so inspiring and down to earth and friendly It was just nice to see that the royals are just normal people, and they are that genuine, kind, and real.”

At the age of 12, Eugenie underwent surgery which involved inserting titanium rods into each side of her spine and screws at the top of her neck.