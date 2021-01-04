Mitchell Tenpenny Challenges Fans To Live Life To The Fullest In New Song, ‘Bucket List’

If 2020 taught us anything, it’s the importance of not putting off your bucket list.

Or at least that’s what Mitchell Tenpenny has gleaned from the last 12 months of struggle we all endured. He’s ringing in the New Year with a new song, “Bucket List”, that encourages fans to pursue their goals whole-heartedly. The song, which he wrote with Chris DeStefano and Laura Veltz, exhorts listeners to “love a little more, dream a little deeper.”

“‘Bucket List’ is about trying to live everyday like it’s your last. You never know how long you have on this earth, so you need to try and live it to the fullest,” Mitchell said. “I think it’s perfect timing for this song because 2020 was completely unexpected and a lot of people lost so much. And though this song does not speak to the pandemic per-se, it does speak to making sure you truly live every day. My hope is that it inspires people to make goals and try to cross them off as fast as possible.”

Before the holidays Mitchell was able to cross off a few of his bucket list items his own, filming the song’s music video in Arizona. Tenpenny visited a number of famous sites including Sedona, the Grand Canyon, Monument Valley and Lake Powell/Antelope Canyon.

“Bucket List” is one of four songs Tenpenny’s recorded and released since January of last year, including “Can’t Go To Church”, “Here” and his cover of “Someone You Loved” in addition to the Neon Christmas EP released for the holidays.

You can watch the lyric video for “Bucket List”, below.