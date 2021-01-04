Jeffrey Dean Morgan Hilariously Messes Up Norman Reedus’ Birth Date

By Sarah Curran.

Norman Reedus and Jeffrey Dean Morgan
Norman Reedus and Jeffrey Dean Morgan — Getty

Jeffrey Dean Morgan got a little confused when he tried to send birthday wishes to Norman Reedus on Monday. 

The actor took to Instagram to show his “Walking Dead” co-star some birthday love.

“Happy birthday to my BFF. @bigbaldhead I just f**kin love ya,” he wrote in the caption.

 

However, Morgan didn’t get the date quite right.

He later adjusted the caption, adding: “It’s not his birthday yet! Lol. F**k it. Two day jump on this thing!!”

Blaming the mix-up on quarantine, Morgan joked: “My pandemic calendar is better and faster than most folks. Xxjd.”

Reedus will be 52 on Jan. 6.

Meanwhile, the “Boondock Saints” star’s partner, Diane Kruger, recently shared an adorable video of Reedus teaching their daughter her ABCs.

 

