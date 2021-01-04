‘Dancing With The Stars’ Pro Witney Carson Welcomes A Healthy Baby Boy

Witney Carson is officially a mom.

On Monday, the “Dancing With The Stars” pro, 27, and her husband Carson McAllister announced the arrival of their son, detailing the 24-hour long labour.

While she has yet to reveal a name, Carson took to Twitter, writing, “After a really hard 24-hour labour, and an unexpected c-section… we are all healthy and well.”

She added, “We are so grateful & we’ve been soaking up every moment with our perfect angel boy. Thank you for all the prayers!”

The sweet little one’s arrival comes just days after the couple celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary.

In July, Carson told her million Instagram followers that she was expecting her first child, writing, “Baby McAllister coming Jan 2021!”

She added, “We can’t even contain our excitement and joy right now.”

Carson later revealed they were expecting a boy.