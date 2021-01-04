‘Lego Movie’ Director Christopher Miller Doesn’t Want To Take Heat For New Rubik’s Cube Film

Phil Lord and Christopher Miller arrive for the premiere of Warner Bros. Pictures' "The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part" held at Regency Village Theatre on February 2, 2019 in Westwood, California.

Regardless of the movie industry’s ongoing turmoil amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, one fact remains unalterable: Hollywood loves a franchise.

And, with the announcement that the classic toy the Rubik’s Cube will be adapted into a film franchise, the director of perhaps the most successful and critically acclaimed movie based on a toy is asking that you “pretty please” don’t blame him for this news.

RELATED: ‘The Lego Movie 2’ Just Got Even Better With A Ruth Bader Ginsburg Cameo

Christopher Miller, who directed “The Lego Movie” alongside his creative partner Phil Lord, took to Twitter to respond to the Rubik’s Cube announcement.

“3 things,” Miller tweeted, “1) it is theoretically possible to make a good movie based on almost anything 2) Doesn’t mean you should 3) Let’s not blame The Lego Movie for this, pretty please.”

3 things:

1) it is theoretically possible to make a good movie based on almost anything

2) Doesn’t mean you should

3) Let’s not blame The Lego Movie for this, pretty please https://t.co/OGW3LcZ9Xu — Christopher Miller (@chrizmillr) January 3, 2021

No actors, writers, or directors are attached to the “Rubik’s Cube” project, though it’s safe to assume whoever producers get to helm the picture, it won’t be Miller.

And while there’s no doubting the success and iconic status of the Rubik’s Cube as a toy – to date over 450 million cubes have been sold worldwide since its invention in 1974 – how the toy will translate into a movie is less clear.

RELATED: Chris Pratt And Elizabeth Banks Revisit Their ‘Lego Movie’ Characters In COVID-19 PSA

“Rubik’s Cube” producer Ashok Amritraj told Deadline, “I’ve had a personal and nostalgic connection to the Rubik’s Cube from my early days in India.” Amritraj added that he looks forward “to creating a wonderful and complex Rubik’s universe.”

We’ll withhold speculation and hope the “Rubik’s Cube” cinematic universe is just as entertaining as the one spawned by everyone’s favourite toy bricks.