Amy Schumer Performs Comical Birthday Serenade For Husband Chris Fischer

Amy Schumer is giving her husband “the gift of song” on his 41st birthday.

The actress took to Instagram on Monday, Jan. 4 to celebrate Chris Fischer’s special day.

The tribute video sees Schumer showing off her immense vocal range while Fischer laughs uncontrollably.

“To my husband on his birthday,” she wrote in the caption. “The greatest gift. The gift of song.”

Schumer completed her performance by blowing out Fischer’s birthday candle.

The couple secretly tied the knot in 2018 before welcoming their first child together, a son named Gene, in 2019.

Fischer is a professional chef who starred alongside Schumer in the 2020 series, “Amy Schumer Learns to Cook”.