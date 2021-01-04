Ryan Reynolds Introduces Twitter To ‘The Adam Project”s ’12-Year-Old Me’ And The Resemblance Is Uncanny

Ryan Reynolds has found his 12-year-old mini-me.

The actor, who is currently filming the upcoming Netflix film, “The Adam Project”, introduced Twitter to his co-star, newcomer Walker Scobell.

In a hilarious video posted to the platform, Reynolds revealed that despite “The Adam Project” being Scobell’s first-ever film, he really knows his craft.

The clip shows the actor, who plays the 12-year-old version of Reynolds’ character, perfectly reciting an iconic monologue from “Deadpool”.

RELATED: Ryan Reynolds Teams Up With SickKids To Light 20-Foot Festive Sweater, Helps Raise $600,000

“Introducing Walker Scobell. This innocent young boy plays 12-year-old me in our upcoming Netflix film,” Reynolds captioned the clip. “Because he takes his job seriously, the role required significant research.”

Introducing Walker Scobell. This innocent young boy plays 12 year old me in our upcoming @Netflix film. Because he takes his job seriously, the role required significant research. No matter what, he’s WAY too young to know this monologue by heart. #Precious pic.twitter.com/KUszXS2GYf — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) January 4, 2021

He added, “No matter what, he’s WAY too young to know this monologue by heart. #Precious”

“The Adam Project” will follow Reynolds, who travels back in time to get help from his 12-year-old self.

The clip quickly went viral, even prompting a few hilarious reactions from Twitter:

RELATED: Ryan Reynolds Has Twitter In Stitches After Revealing His Middle Name

Zip it. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) January 4, 2021