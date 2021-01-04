School Attended By Prince George And Princess Charlotte Will Remain Closed After The Holidays

Prince George and Princess Charlotte will not be returning to class as scheduled this week.
Like many other schools across London, Thomas’s Battersea will close once again after the holiday break in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19.
In a tweet, London Mayor Sadiq Khan said that keeping schools closed from Jan. 4 is “the right decision”.
NEW: The Government have finally seen sense and u-turned. All primary schools across London will be treated the same.
This is the right decision – and I want to thank education minister Nick Gibb for our constructive conversations over the past two days. https://t.co/D3u2eTIioW
— Sadiq Khan (@SadiqKhan) January 1, 2021
George, 7, has attended Thomas’s Battersea, since 2017, while Charlotte, 5, started in 2019.
It was previously expected that Prince Louis would also begin nursery school this week. Both of his siblings started at the age of two and in the month of January.
Prince William and Kate Middleton revealed that they homeschooled their children during the first U.K. lockdown.