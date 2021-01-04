Emma Stone Shows Baby Bump In Los Angeles

Emma Stone has been snapped with a baby bump. Although she has yet to confirm rumours, it looks like the 32-year-old actress is expecting her first child with her husband, Dave McCary.

In pictures published by The Daily Mail on Monday, Stone held her burgeoning baby bump as she went for a walk with a friend in Los Angeles on Dec. 30. ET has reached out to her rep for comment.

Stone and McCary, a segment director at “Saturday Night Live”, got engaged in December 2019 after dating since 2017. According to multiple reports, the two secretly tied the knot.

In May, they sparked speculation that they had already tied the knot after she participated in a video interview with Reese Witherspoon, and fans noticed a gold band on that finger.

Fans also took note of her comments while talking to both Witherspoon and Dr. Harold Koplewicz of the Child Mind Institute during the chat, when while the trio was discussing anxiety, Koplewicz joked, “If you marry an anxious man, you’re going to have to know me the rest of my life.”

“Thankfully, I didn’t do that,” Stone responded.

Stone has talked about wanting children before. In a 2018 interview with Elle, she talked about turning 30 and how her desires had changed.

“My perspective about kids has changed as I’ve gotten older,” she said. “I never babysat or anything. As a teenager, I was like, I’m never getting married, I’m never having kids. And then I got older and I was like, I really want to get married, I really want to have kids.”

“It’s less thinking about the next 10 years and what needs to happen and just sort of relaxing into what will be instead of trying to control the outcome,” she added.

