‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ And ‘The Late Late Show’ Head Back To Remote Production

After a brief return to studio, late night television is heading back to remote productions.

Both “The Late Late Show” and “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” will film remotely after COVID-19 cases surge in Los Angeles.

“No, you’re not experiencing déjà vu,” the James Corden hosted show tweeted. “So mask up, stay safe, and we’ll see you tonight.”

The show will continue to remotely welcome guests from Corden’s garage.

No, you're not experiencing déjà vu. With Los Angeles back on lockdown, we're once again taping the #LateLateShow in @JKCorden's garage until it's safe to return to our studio. So mask up, stay safe, and we'll see you tonight at 12:37 on CBS ♥️ pic.twitter.com/jK3YNt0ElY — The Late Late Show with James Corden (@latelateshow) January 4, 2021

According to Deadline, Kimmel will film from his home for the next two weeks. Monday night’s guests include Gwyneth Paltrow, Machine Gun Kelly and “The Bachelor” star Matt James.

The move comes as the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has suggested that the television industry pauses production.

Jimmy Fallon’s “The Tonight Show” and “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” and “Late Night With Seth Meyers”, all of which are filmed in New York, will return to their socially distanced sets.