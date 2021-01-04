Sharon Osbourne And Carrie Ann Inaba Detail Their COVID-19 Symptoms On ‘The Talk’

Sharon Osbourne and Carrie Ann Inaba discussed their experiences of battling COVID-19 during Monday’s episode of Global’s “The Talk”.

Both co-hosts recently tested positive for the highly contagious virus.

RELATED: Eve Gets Emotional As She Says Goodbye On Her Last Episode Of ‘The Talk’

“I’m feeling really fine now, except that I’m still very tired,” admitted 68-year-old Osbourne.

“I nod off at, you know, ridiculous times of the day.” she continued. “I went through all the symptoms, headache, eye ache, body ache, dizziness, sickness, you know all of it. But there’s people who are much worse than I got it.”

RELATED: ‘The Talk’ Names Amanda Kloots, Elaine Welteroth As New Co-Hosts

Inaba agreed, “They have it much worse, and I just think I came out very lucky.”

Detailing the symptoms which she has been experiencing, the “DWTS” judge shared, “I can’t taste or smell.”

Inaba also addressed one of the “The Talk”‘s newest co-host, Amanda Kloots, whose husband, Nick Cordero, died after contracting the coronavirus.

“I was thinking a lot about you Amanda, actually, throughout this time,” she said. “You guys reached out and I appreciate that you reached out. It made me feel safer. The worst part I think about going through COVID was the fear factor, and just trying to manage the fear…staying focused on positivity and thank you all for reaching out.”

RELATED: ‘The Talk’ Guest-Host Amanda Kloots Gets Tearful On Anniversary Of Husband Nick Cordero’s Passing

She added, “I’m grateful I made it through. Amanda, I thought of you a lot, and I have even more compassion and love in my heart and I want to support you in any way I can.”

“The Talk” airs weekdays at 2 p.m. on Global.