Alex Trebek Shares Moving Message Asking For ‘Gentler, Kinder Society’ In One Of Final ‘Jeopardy!’ Episodes

As Alex Trebek’s final “Jeopardy!” episode nears, the host had a moving message to share about giving.

“You’ll recall that about a month ago, I asked all of you to take a moment to give thanks for all of the blessings that you enjoy in your lives,” he said in the episode that aired Monday. “Now, today, a different kind of message. This is the season of giving. I know you want to be generous with your family, your friends, your loved ones.”

Trebek, who died on Nov, 8, continued to speak about dealing with living during a pandemic.

“But today, I’d like you to go one step further. I’d like you to open up your hands and open up your hearts to those who are still suffering because of COVID-19,” Trebek said. “People who are suffering through no fault of their own.”

“We’re trying to build a gentler, kinder society and if we all pitch in — just a little bit — we’re gonna get there,” he concluded.

Trebek’s final episodes were set to air over Christmas but were moved to early January. His final time hosting will air on Jan. 8.

Ken Jennings will then take over as interim guest host, followed by unannounced guests. A permanent replacement has not been announced.