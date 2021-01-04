Candace Cameron Bure Blasts Trolls Who Criticized Her Family Photo

Candace Cameron Bure is hitting back at “haters” who dissed a family photo she recently shared on Instagram.

On Jan. 2, the “Fuller House” star posted a photograph featuring her husband, Valeri, and the couple’s three children, Natasha, 22, Lev, 20 and Maksim, 18.

While some fans praised the wholesome snap, others criticized it for looking photoshopped.

One person claimed that Bure’s sons “looks stoned” while another said that her daughter looks like “a Disney movie evil queen.”

Bure took to Facebook to clap back at the negativity on Saturday.

“Do you think it’s funny to criticize someone’s children? To make jokes about them? To critique our poses? The direction in which we are looking? Our physical appearance and facial expressions?” she asked.

“I wished blessings upon everyone as I shared it in the spirit of a happy new year, yet so many of you came back with jokes about our appearance and criticism of what you thought would have been a better photo,” Bure continued. “Shame on you. It doesn’t matter if you’re 10 or 90 years old, rude is rude … If you don’t like something, just move on. There are people and real feelings behind every screen.”

‘P.S.,” she concluded, “Please don’t tell me to ignore the ‘haters.’ There were plenty of well-meaning people who thought it would be funny to point out things and share their commentary, ‘with love.’ Umm … that’s not love. That’s rude.”