Ryan Reynolds Shares ‘Heartbreaking’ Clip Of ‘Jeopardy!’ Appearance

Ryan Reynolds had the “honour” of delivering one of the clues on what would be Alex Trebek’s final “Jeopardy!” episodes.

Heading into the last few shows, Reynolds joined his fellow Canadian to deliver a clue under “Movies”.

“In my 2020 movie ‘Free Guy’, I play a bank teller who comes to realize that he’s really an NPC, short for this kind of character in an open world video game?” Reynolds asked.

After the show shared the clip, Reynolds tweeted, “It’s an honour (and a little heartbreaking) to be with #AlexTrebek one last time on @Jeopardy.”

Reynolds previously paid tribute to the “gracious and funny” host, where he spoke about Trebek’s “Free Guy” cameo.

“In addition to being curious, stalwart, generous, reassuring and of course, Canadian,” he added.

Trebek died of pancreatic cancer on Nov. 8 at 80. He filmed what would be his final “Jeopardy!” shows only days before.

Trebek’s last episode airs on Jan. 8.

“Free Guy” was delayed from a 2020 release to May 21, 2021.