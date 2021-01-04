Rowan Atkinson Admits He Looks Forward To Never Playing Mr. Bean Again: ‘I Find It Stressful And Exhausting’

Rowan Atkinson is looking forward “to the end” of playing Mr. Bean.

The actor has portrayed the iconic character since 1990, however, Atkinson has now revealed that he finds the role “stressful and exhausting.”

RELATED: Rowan Atkinson Not ‘Dead’: Viral Mr. Bean Hoax Is Spreading A Real Virus

“Having made an animated TV series, we’re now in the foothills of developing an animated movie for Mr. Bean – it’s easier for me to perform the character vocally than visually,” said the comedian, speaking to the Radio Times.

“I don’t much enjoy playing him. The weight of responsibility is not pleasant. I find it stressful and exhausting, and I look forward to the end of it,” he continued.

RELATED: Rowan Atkinson Causes Complete Mayhem In The New Trailer For ‘Johnny English Strikes Again’

“I don’t actually like the process of making anything – with the possible exception of ‘Blackadder’, because the responsibility for making that series funny was on many shoulders, not just mine.”

The “Johnny English” star also discussed the success of the famous character, admitting that “Mr. Bean’s success has never surprised me.”

RELATED: Sandra Oh Recreates ‘Princess Diaries’ Line, Talks First ‘Big’ Role In ‘Mr. Bean’ Movie

He added, “Watching an adult behaving in a childish way without being remotely aware of his inappropriateness is fundamentally funny. The fact the comedy is visual rather than verbal means it has been successful internationally, too.”