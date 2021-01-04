Whitney Port Reveals Her Second Miscarriage

Whitney Port has shared heartbreaking news of her miscarriage.

“I lost the pregnancy,” the “Hills” star wrote on Instagram.

Port and husband Tim Rosenman previously suffered another miscarriage in 2019.

“Timmy and I weren’t sure if we still wanted to put this out there. I wasn’t sure I wanted to relive the pain. However, this time around, I felt differently about the situation. Last time, I don’t think I was ready to have another child, and I had different feelings about the miscarriage. This time, I really connected. I was actually excited and enjoying the pregnancy. I envisioned it all. I’m sad but I’m ok and we will try again.”

The couple has also started vlogging, where they shared more about her pregnancy.

“I’m enjoying being pregnant so I can relax and not feel guilty about it … but I’m also ready to have the baby so I can be in charge of my body and what I put in it, and not ever have to have any anxiety about getting pregnant ever again,” Port says in the video.

Port and Rosenman are already parents Sonny, 3.