Brad Pitt Shows Off Inked Back While Snorkelling In Turks And Caicos

By Sarah Curran.

Brad Pitt
Brad Pitt — BACKGRID

Brad Pitt is escaping winter by jetting off for a sun-soaked vacation in Turks and Caicos.

The “Once Upon A Time In Hollywood” star teamed up with Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist, Flea, for a trip to the Caribbean island.

RELATED: Shania Twain Is Willing To ‘Make An Exception’ For Brad Pitt On His Birthday

On Jan. 2, the long-time friends were photographed on a boat ride together before diving in for some snorkelling.

Brad Pitt
Brad Pitt — BACKGRID

RELATED: Emma Stone Tells Jimmy Fallon Hilarious Story About Her Mom Once Asking Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie If They Had Kids

Pitt’s many back tattoos were fully on display, including a drawing of a tornado and some words written in Sanskrit.

Brad Pitt
Brad Pitt — BACKGRID

RELATED: Report: Lady Gaga In Talks For Brad Pitt Assassin Flick ‘Bullet Train’

The actor rang in the new year with Flea after his recent split from model, Nicole Poturalski.

Get breaking news in your inbox

Related

Comments

Powered by WordPress.com VIP