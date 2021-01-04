Brad Pitt Shows Off Inked Back While Snorkelling In Turks And Caicos

Brad Pitt is escaping winter by jetting off for a sun-soaked vacation in Turks and Caicos.
The “Once Upon A Time In Hollywood” star teamed up with Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist, Flea, for a trip to the Caribbean island.
RELATED: Shania Twain Is Willing To ‘Make An Exception’ For Brad Pitt On His Birthday
On Jan. 2, the long-time friends were photographed on a boat ride together before diving in for some snorkelling.
RELATED: Emma Stone Tells Jimmy Fallon Hilarious Story About Her Mom Once Asking Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie If They Had Kids
Pitt’s many back tattoos were fully on display, including a drawing of a tornado and some words written in Sanskrit.
RELATED: Report: Lady Gaga In Talks For Brad Pitt Assassin Flick ‘Bullet Train’
The actor rang in the new year with Flea after his recent split from model, Nicole Poturalski.