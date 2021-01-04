Brad Pitt Shows Off Inked Back While Snorkelling In Turks And Caicos

Brad Pitt is escaping winter by jetting off for a sun-soaked vacation in Turks and Caicos.

The “Once Upon A Time In Hollywood” star teamed up with Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist, Flea, for a trip to the Caribbean island.

On Jan. 2, the long-time friends were photographed on a boat ride together before diving in for some snorkelling.

Brad Pitt — BACKGRID

Pitt’s many back tattoos were fully on display, including a drawing of a tornado and some words written in Sanskrit.

Brad Pitt — BACKGRID

The actor rang in the new year with Flea after his recent split from model, Nicole Poturalski.