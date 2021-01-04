Morgan Wallen Leaks Own Album After Walmart Accidentally Releases It Early

Morgan Wallen says he’ll “be damned” if he’ll let Walmart do the leaking.

The country music star decided to start leaking his own album after the supermarket chain accidentally released copies of Dangerous a whole week before its official Jan. 8 drop date.

“Hey y’all, it’s been brought to my attention that some of my music—well, my album—has leaked at some Walmarts around the country. I don’t know how that’s possible, but it has,” said the singer on Instagram.

“I’ll be damned if I let Walmart do the leaking,” he continued, before telling fans that he’s “gonna start doing the leaking myself.”

Wallen then took to TikTok to share three brand new songs.

Wallen also tagged his location at “Target,” and revealed that he has given Walmart’s competitor two extra bonus songs for the official release.

He added, “So if you’re going to buy my album, go to Target, baby.”