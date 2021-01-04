Hilary Duff Says She Developed A Painful Eye Infection After Too Many COVID-19 Tests

Hilary Duff says she got an eye infection after taking too many COVID-19 tests while filming for her TV series, “Younger”.

The actress took to Instagram on Monday to give fans a rundown of how she spent the holidays.

Revealing that a trip to the emergency room was among her Christmas activities, the 33-year-old explained, “Then my eye started to look weird….and hurt…. a lot”

Duff said that her eye infection was caused by too many COVID-19 tests for work.

The mom of two has been filming scenes for “Younger” in New York.

“Cuz you know, 2020 and all,” she added.

The “Lizzie McGuire” star previously revealed how she spent time in quarantine after COVID-19 exposure.