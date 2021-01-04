Zendaya Discusses Filming ‘Malcolm & Marie’ In Quarantine: ‘We Made A Bubble’

Zendaya is revealing how a small team managed to create an entire movie during lockdown.

The actress stars alongside John David Washington in “Malcolm & Marie”, which is set to be released by Netflix on Feb. 5.

The movie was secretly filmed in one location and with just two characters from June 17 to July 2.

“We made a bubble. We all quarantined and stayed in this very small area in the middle of nowhere,” she explained while speaking on Pharrell’s new podcast, OTHERtone.

“We shot in this house… we weren’t allowed to leave or go anywhere,” she continued.

“I’m doing my own hair and makeup in the bathroom and brought a lot of my clothes to help with set [decoration].”

Zendaya also revealed that there was no assistant director on the project.

“So we’re figuring out continuity and stuff like that on our own,” she added.

The movie comes from director Sam Levinson, creator of Zendaya‘s hit HBO series “Euphoria”.