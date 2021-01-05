Jimmy Fallon Does His Best Harry Styles Impression, Is Joined By ‘Phoebe Waller-Bridge’ For ‘Treat People With Kindness’ Skit

Jimmy Fallon does his best British accent in a new Harry Styles “Tonight Show” skit.

The host plays the love-obsessed One Direction star in the clip, which sees him learn the choreography as he prepares to shoot his new “Treat People With Kindness” music video.

Fallon dons similar outfits to the ones Styles wore in his recently-released video, with him telling his choreographer as she questions whether that’s his outfit for the shoot: “No, this is my walking-to-the-mailbox clothes. Here’s a letter from me to you. It says, ‘I love you.'”

“Can we not do any more moves where me hands are clapping on each other and hitting each other?” Fallon, as Styles, asks. “It feels like my hands are fighting, and that’s very painful for me.”

The pair also poke fun at Styles’ music video choreography as Fallon tries to learn the moves. Chloe Fineman then takes on the role of Phoebe Waller-Bridge, as the musician FaceTimes her to ask if she wants to have a part in the vid.

In Styles’ official video, he and the “Fleabag” creator perform an old-fashioned nightclub act, with the pair putting on quite the show on stage. Styles was praised once again for continuing to break gender norms by letting Waller-Bridge take the lead.

Fallon’s clip comes as Styles and Olivia Wilde sparked dating rumours as they were pictured holding hands as they attended a wedding together over the weekend in Montecito, California.

The pair were attending the wedding of Styles’ manager, Jeffrey Azoff, who works in Artist Relations at Apple Music.