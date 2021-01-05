Matt James Reveals What He Really Thought Of That ‘Queen Victoria’ Entrance On ‘The Bachelor’

Jimmy Kimmel tried to get some answers out of Matt James as he quizzed him on all things “The Bachelor”.

James appeared on Monday’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”, where the host asked him about “Queen” Victoria Larson’s big entrance.

Viewers watched as Larson was carried in on a throne by four men in black T-shirts and black masks.

She told James on the show, “So I’m Victoria, like the queen and I’m looking for a king with a good heart. So, I heard that’s you, King Matt.”

Kimmel asked the reality TV star, “Victoria, the woman who calls herself the queen, was it difficult for you to not throw up on her when she announced, when she said, ‘Yas queen’?”

James replied, “To be honest with you, I appreciated everything about Victoria’s entrance and who she was, because whatever you need to do to stand out, she did it. And I remembered her name and it was lighthearted and it made me, it broke the ice, you know.

“It’s such a tense situation and I was nervous and then when she comes out with everything that she is, it just, you know, it put a smile on my face and it brought less tension to the night.”

Kimmel then questioned, “Do you think she was popular with the other gals?” to which James insisted, “I know she was popular with the other girls.”

Keen to know more, Kimmel asked whether James giving her a rose had anything to do with the producers asking him to keep things entertaining.

The real estate broker responded, “No, that wasn’t the case, she was great, I really enjoyed Victoria.”