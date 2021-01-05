Cardi B Warns Vince McMahon To ‘Count’ His ‘F**king Days’ As She Hilariously Slams Her ‘WWE Debut’

Cardi B found herself in the middle of a WWE Twitter frenzy Monday night.

The rapper responded after fans drew her attention to a WWE Raw backstage segment, in which Hall of Famer Torrie Wilson name-dropped her.

In the clip Angel Garza interrupts Wilson with a rose as she speaks with Nikki Cross. He leaves after she tells him that Cardi B, Ariana Grande, and Kylie Jenner were waiting in a room down the hall.

Instead of the trio of ladies Garza encountered The Boogeyman before being pinned by R-Truth, who became the new WWE 24/7 Champion.

Cardi wasn’t overly impressed with her “WWE debut.” She also told CEO Vince McMahon to “count your f**king days.”

The star posted:

Cardi replied to numerous fans’ posts about WWE, noting she liked SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks a lot.

See more of what she had to say below.

