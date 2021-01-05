Cardi B Warns Vince McMahon To ‘Count’ His ‘F**king Days’ As She Hilariously Slams Her ‘WWE Debut’

Cardi B found herself in the middle of a WWE Twitter frenzy Monday night.

The rapper responded after fans drew her attention to a WWE Raw backstage segment, in which Hall of Famer Torrie Wilson name-dropped her.

In the clip Angel Garza interrupts Wilson with a rose as she speaks with Nikki Cross. He leaves after she tells him that Cardi B, Ariana Grande, and Kylie Jenner were waiting in a room down the hall.

Instead of the trio of ladies Garza encountered The Boogeyman before being pinned by R-Truth, who became the new WWE 24/7 Champion.

Cardi wasn’t overly impressed with her “WWE debut.” She also told CEO Vince McMahon to “count your f**king days.”

The star posted:

WWWWTTTTFFFFFFFFF ….😩😂😂😂😂This is not how my wwe debut was supposed to be ! Vince McMahon COUNT YOUR FUCKIN DAYS !!!! https://t.co/P4LQvOWnsx — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 5, 2021

Cardi replied to numerous fans’ posts about WWE, noting she liked SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks a lot.

I like her a lot !! https://t.co/f8NGWOeIiI — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 5, 2021

See more of what she had to say below.

Naaaaa I was still to young when he was on.I started watching when Booka T, Eddie gurrero, triple H ,batista,John cena,Edge,Melina ,Trish stratus,Lina ETC was on ! https://t.co/6GtdNlwVxl — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 5, 2021

OMMMMMMMGGGGGG !!!!! Bitch I’m gagging !!!! I’m so hype !!! https://t.co/bnaarfG0Nc — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 5, 2021

@wale don’t gotta tell me twice .This me On my way to wrestlermania to collect my check 😩😩😂😂😂. https://t.co/tP4adVJhpv pic.twitter.com/72dYflv42G — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 5, 2021