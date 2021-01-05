Gwyneth Paltrow Talks Teen Parties, Crank Calls & How Her Family Are Dealing With Life In Quarantine

Gwyneth Paltrow’s family have had to deal with being cooped up together in quarantine.

On Monday night, the actress appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” and talked about life with her kids — 14-year-old Moses and 16-year-old Apple — during the pandemic.

“I think Moses, my 14-year-old son is having the hardest time with it,” she said. “I mean, what’s great is that he is a skateboarder, so he can do a lot of solo, outside exercise and work on skills and tricks and stuff like that.

“But, I think, it’s very hard to be 14 and, as all the parents who are watching your show know, it’s tough on the ones that are still in kind of like the most intense developmental stages”

Paltrow added that her daughter Apple has had a much easier time with the situation.

“My daughter is 16, she kind of knows who she is, she’s got her friends and my son would’ve started high school in September and I think it’s hard socially,” she explained. “But I have also been so amazed at how adaptable and agile they have been. So hats off to the kids around the world getting through it.”

Thinking back to being 14, Kimmel recalled pulling all sorts of pranks, and he asked Paltrow whether she’d ever made any crank calls at that age.

“Beyond,” she responded. “It’s how I honed my whole acting thing. I would call with all these different accents and try to not break and laugh. I think it was my early acting school, my crank calls.”

Paltrow admitted, “Yeah, I was terrible. I was so bad. I got real into the alcohol. I love that whole phase of teenagerhood.”

Recalling one particular story, she said, “I remember I once had a party, my parents went out of town and I had a party and I cleaned. I got so drunk at this party and I’m like, ‘I’m going to get caught’ and I woke up and I cleaned the house top to bottom. And I got busted because one of my friends had gone into my dad’s shower and drank a bunch of beers and left them in the shower.”