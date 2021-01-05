Reporter Clarifies Rumours About Michael Keaton Taking Over As Batman In DCEU Franchise

Michael Keaton is coming back as Batman, but only for one film.

Last month, the New York Times published a report on DC Films’ plans for the future of their superhero franchises, which included more detail about Keaton’s upcoming appearance in “The Flash”.

The film will feature two Batmans, with both Affleck and Keaton reprising their roles in earlier franchise entries as part of a multiverse crossover.

But some fans on Twitter took that to mean Keaton would be coming back to the DC Extended Universe permanently, or even taking over the role of Batman for a series based on the popular “Batman Beyond” animated show, about an elderly Bruce Wayne.

Brooks Barnes, the writer of the original NYT article clarified Monday that he did not mean to imply anything about Keaton appearing in further DCEU films beyond “The Flash”.

Been offline (moving apartments) and return to see this Michael Keaton craziness. I was referring to the *one film* that Keaton has been announced as being in, not a set of his own Batman films. If I had info on him beyond "The Flash," I would have obviously put it in my article — Brooks Barnes (@brooksbarnesNYT) January 5, 2021

Even still, fans continued to speculate on the possibility of a “Batman Beyond” adaptation starring Keaton, and even dreamed up potential casting for a younger Batman in the film.

If @MichaelKeaton does return to the #DCEU as Bruce Wayne after The Flash (2022), and they make a Batman Beyond film, they should cast @RealChalamet as Terry McGinnis/Batman Beyond. pic.twitter.com/y9RqbCt1JD — Iwan D. Roberts (@Iwan_D_Roberts) January 5, 2021

Michael Keaton would actually make for a great older Bruce Wayne if they ever make Batman Beyond into a film. https://t.co/68ZpeN97Fa — Sabka Vikas (@PabloVikasso) January 5, 2021

“The Flash” is current set to hit theatres on Nov. 4, 2022.