Reporter Clarifies Rumours About Michael Keaton Taking Over As Batman In DCEU Franchise

By Corey Atad.

Michael Keaton. Photo: EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT/CP Images
Michael Keaton is coming back as Batman, but only for one film.

Last month, the New York Times published a report on DC Films’ plans for the future of their superhero franchises, which included more detail about Keaton’s upcoming appearance in “The Flash”.

The film will feature two Batmans, with both Affleck and Keaton reprising their roles in earlier franchise entries as part of a multiverse crossover.

But some fans on Twitter took that to mean Keaton would be coming back to the DC Extended Universe permanently, or even taking over the role of Batman for a series based on the popular “Batman Beyond” animated show, about an elderly Bruce Wayne.

Brooks Barnes, the writer of the original NYT article clarified Monday that he did not mean to imply anything about Keaton appearing in further DCEU films beyond “The Flash”.

Even still, fans continued to speculate on the possibility of a “Batman Beyond” adaptation starring Keaton, and even dreamed up potential casting for a younger Batman in the film.

“The Flash” is current set to hit theatres on Nov. 4, 2022.

