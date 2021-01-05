Kelly Clarkson Goes ‘Borderline’ Madonna With ’80s Throwback Cover

Kelly Clarkson goes “Borderline” Madonna with this wicked cover.

Clarkson and her house band kicked off Tuesday’s “Kellyoke” segment with a throwback to the ’80s. The “American Idol” alum covered Madonna’s “Borderline” on the most recent episode of “The Kelly Clarkson Show”.

“Borderline” serves as track No. 2 from Madonna’s eponymous debut studio album. The song was released in 1984 as the project’s fifth single, cracking the top 10 on the Hot 100 and charting in the top five in five countries.

Clarkson has covered countless songs since “The Kelly Clarkson Show” premiered, including Coldplay’s “Princess of China”, Dolly Parton’s “Hard Candy Christmas”, and Roxette’s “It Must Have Been Love”.