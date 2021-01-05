Courtney Love Calls Ex Steve Coogan And ‘America’s Sweetheart’ Her ‘Great Shames’

Coutney Love has a few regrets, including her fling with English actor Steve Coogan.

Love, 56, posted a photo of the racy artwork from her debut solo album, America’s Sweetheart, adorned to the side of a black car with hot pink rims.

“Maybe one day I won’t hate that record,” Love wrote on Instagram. “It has some good songs. But like Steve Coogan, or crack, it’s one of my life’s great shames. Just the period, sloppiness, men, money, drugs, nightmare….”

Love previously dished to ES about her brief romance with Coogan.

“I thought he was Tony Wilson in ’24 Hour Party People’ — someone I’d always had a daddy thing for,” she said. “I had never seen Alan Partridge. But I was in a band with people who did know Alan Partridge.”

“All it was, was a couple of sh**s at the Sunset Marquis,” she added. “And I did not know he was Alan Partridge.”

There were rumours at a time that Love was pregnant with Coogan’s child, a claim she initially confirmed before releasing a statement to the contrary.