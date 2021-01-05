SZA Reflects On Grammy Snub: ‘It’s An Old Energy To Me’

SZA isn’t mad about losing out on the Grammy Award for Best New Artist in 2018.

Alessia Cara received the accolade over the “Hit Different” singer, causing backlash from many music fans.

But the 30-year-old hitmaker doesn’t hold any grudges.

“I’m just a girl from the ’burbs. I never had dreams of being nominated for a Grammy,” said SZA during an interview for the February cover of Cosmopolitan.

“I thought I was going to be a gymnast and a f**king business accountant somewhere. Or working at Nike corporate or some s**t in Portland. Who knows, but something that involved a power suit,” she continued.

“So it’s not a heavy burden. Once you’ve been nominated and lost, you’re very much free because you’re not concerned. I passed that threshold years ago—it’s an old energy to me. Why would I be mad?”

Instead of dwelling on the past, SZA is focused on the present and her upcoming new album.

SZA, Courtesy of Cosmopolitan — PHOTOS BY DJENEBA ADUAYOM

“Right now, more than ever, I’m just figuring it out—who I am and what I want that to be,” she added. “Before, it was more about letting people know that I was a good writer and that I shouldn’t be counted out. And now it’s more, You have power; you can shape the world based on the things you genuinely care about.”

The February issue of Cosmopolitan hits newsstands on Jan. 12.