‘Outlander’ Star Caitriona Balfe Recalls Her Struggles Working As A Model: ‘I Had Some S**t Agencies’

Caitriona Balfe discussed the tougher parts of working as a model early in her career in a candid new interview.

Balfe, who plays Claire Fraser on “Outlander”, spoke to Angela Scanlon on the “Thanks A Million” podcast about working in Paris and the pressure she faced being in the fashion industry.

The star, who has worked for brands such as Chanel, Dolce & Gabbana, and Balenciaga, said: “You’re supposed to automatically be this fun, interesting, edgy person that fashion people want to be around. But then at the same time you have to be so skinny and so androgynous.

“There was always people doing better and constantly being compared to people. I think, as a young woman in your teens and 20s, it’s hard enough.

“You know, there’s so many times where you would go into castings or even fittings for jobs that you already supposedly had and somebody in the room would just be annihilating how you look or your lack of personality or you talk too much.

“All in front of you. It’s really tough. I have so much admiration for girls who can come through that unscathed,” Balfe went on.

The actress continued, “I think everybody goes through a really wobbly phase afterwards trying to sort of find their footing or find what their next step is, because in one way, it opens up so many doors and it does open your mind to so many things and it does give you an incredible education in a certain way.

“But in another, it infantilizes you and it stunts you in so many other ways. I think it takes a while to sort of like rebalance all of that… There’s such a veneer of like ‘Everyone’s so cool in this industry.'”

Balfe said that being “cool” is “drilled into you from quite a young age.”

“You know, don’t rock the boat, don’t be uncool, being uncool is defending yourself or questioning something… or not taking your top off,” she said.

“‘Why wouldn’t you take a top off? It’s just t**s. Come on, like just be cool.’ I can’t tell you how many times that situation happened.”

Balfe shared, “I was very lucky. I had some amazing bookers and had some amazing agencies, but I also had some absolute s**t agencies, and they’ve positioned themselves, I think, as they protect the girls.

“But because they’ve made themselves management companies, they also take zero responsibility. So all the girls are self-employed and, in fact, they employ the agents.

“It’s such a weird balance of power because the people that you are supposedly employing are the people who are the gateway to all the jobs.

“[They dictate your earning power] but they also dictate everything… The worst thing, I think, if you talk to any model, used to be the days you’d have to go into the agency and you walk in and literally everybody is scanning you head to toe.”

Balfe, who insisted “parts of it were good,” added that people would question, “What are you wearing? Do you look cool? Are you thin enough? Are you going to the right places or dating the right kind of person?”