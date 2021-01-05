JoJo Siwa Addresses Controversy Over Kids’ Board Game With ‘Inappropriate’ Questions

JoJo Siwa has posted a video message addressing a controversial board game that uses her likeness.

The Nickelodeon-branded game, called JoJo’s Juice, includes questions such as, “Have you ever walked in on someone naked or had someone walk in on you?” and “Have you ever stolen from a store?”

The former “Dance Moms” star took to TikTok and Instagram to speak out about the game on Monday, Jan. 4.

“Over the weekend, it has been brought to my attention by my fans and followers on TikTok that my name and my image have been used to promote this board game that has some really inappropriate content,” she said. “Now when companies make these games, they don’t run every aspect by me, so I had no idea of the types of questions that were on these playing cards.”

JoJo continued, “When I first saw this, I was really, really, really upset at how gross these questions were, and so I brought it to Nickelodeon’s attention immediately. And since then, they have been working to get this game stopped being made and also pulled from all shelves wherever it’s being sold.”

The YouTube star added, “I hope you all know that I would’ve never ever have approved or agreed to be associated with this game if I would’ve seen these cards before they started selling it.”

JoJo also thanked fans “for bringing this to my attention, so that way I could put a stop to it and I could get it fixed immediately.”

Spin Master, who manufactured JoJo’s Juice, and Nickelodeon said that the game “is no longer being manufactured” in a statement released to Insider.

“We respect and value the relationship JoJo Siwa has with her fans and take the concerns raised regarding the game ‘JoJo’s Juice’ very seriously,” the statement added.

Abby Lee Miller was among those who showed support for JoJo in comments underneath her video on Instagram.

“It’s so difficult to control everything! Ppl do lots of things without permission! The public knows you and they know your brand – surely, they realize you personally didn’t print these playing cards, nor design the game,” wrote the choreographer. “Not to worry – You will get through this like a champ and learn to make sure it never happens again!”