Queen Elizabeth Cancels 2021 Garden Parties Amid New U.K. Lockdown

Lockdown is changing the Queen’s plans.

On Tuesday, Queen Elizabeth II cancelled all of her planned spring 2021 garden parties at Buckingham Palace and in Edinburgh due to new U.K. lockdown measures.

Deadlines for planning on the parties had been approaching but COVID-19 precautions made it impossible to go ahead.

Buckingham Palace has hosted garden parties since the 1860s, with thousands attending the events to honour and celebrate different areas of British public life.

The garden parties in 2020 were also cancelled due to the pandemic.

On Monday, U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a new national lockdown until at least mid-February amid surging coronavirus cases and a more contagious new strain of the virus.