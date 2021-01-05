Ivanka Trump Tags ‘Celebrity Apprentice’ Alum Meat Loaf Instead Of Donald Trump, Internet Has Field Day

The internet is not letting Ivanka Trump off easy with this gaffe.

Ivanka posted a photo with her dad, U.S. President Donald Trump, on Jan. 4. Ivanka made a slight error, however, tagging “Celebrity Apprentice” alum Meat Loaf instead of the outgoing president.

Off to Georgia with Dad! Get out and VOTE Georgia!!! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/zm7Zk6l6wo — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) January 4, 2021

As you can imagine, the internet had a field day with the Donald-Meat Loaf mixup.

I suspect that Ivanka had Meatloaf on her mind because she's thinking that after Inauguration she and Jarad will be out of there "Like a Bat Out of Hell". Alternatively, there's this: pic.twitter.com/dvd2yshoQU — TRUMP is Dumped! (@SwampDrainNow) January 5, 2021

Ivanka tagging Meat Loaf in the photo instead of her dad is peak Trump behavior — R Y A N (@RyansUnfiltered) January 5, 2021

Them: 2021 is going to be different! January 4: Ivanka Trump tags Meat Loaf in a picture of her father. Me: pic.twitter.com/LO8H67pbvn — Mike Schaffer 🏠 (@mikeschaffer) January 5, 2021

With Meat Loaf suddenly thrust back into the zeitgeist thanks to Ivanka Trump, I present a rare picture of myself without a beard, playing Classic Meat Loaf at UCB! pic.twitter.com/o71XjLQa1i — Dan Hernandez (@CubanMissileDH) January 5, 2021

Ivanka tagged Meat Loaf because at this point he somehow miraculously adds a bit of luster to the Trump brand. — W. M. (@Minuteman04) January 5, 2021

One assumes Ivanka Trump did not mean to tag Grammy winning musical artist Meat Loaf in the selfie she took with the President aboard AF1, en route to tonight’s rally in GA, but at this point in the cycle a surprise Meat Loaf appearance wouldn’t even be *today’s* weirdest thing. pic.twitter.com/qQa4AtouLa — DJ Judd (@DJJudd) January 5, 2021

between the bizarre photo choice and even weirder tagging of @RealMeatLoaf, I'm absolutely flummoxed by this Ivanka tweet https://t.co/LBlpkajfDj — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 5, 2021

This goes directly back to the origin and the Obama speech where he roasts Trump and has a Meatloaf joke.. the whole reason why Trump got in this thing for revenge on those jokes.. and now Ivanka just labels him Meatloaf like Trump has actually merged into the form of Meatloaf — Pancho Johnson (@JohnnyJonJon007) January 5, 2021