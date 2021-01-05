Cardi B Reveals Why She Doesn’t Let Daughter Kulture Listen To ‘WAP’

Cardi B responded to criticism over the music she allows her two-year-old daughter to listen to.

The rapper came under fire for not letting Kulture listen to her and Megan Thee Stallion’s “W.A.P”.

The controversy began after Cardi shared a video of herself dancing to the hit song on Sunday, Jan. 3. The Grammy winner rushed to turn off the song as soon as her baby girl ran into the room.

So ya daughter cant listen to it but everybody else’s daughter can ? @iamcardib AW OKAY ! Exactly what I been saying you have an agenda to push with that trash ass label your with. DISGUSTING https://t.co/OZja54dICx — Mo_fierce (@Mo_fierce) January 5, 2021

Cardi quickly took to Twitter to respond.

Ya needs to stop with this already ! I’m not jojosiwa ! I don’t make music for kids I make music for adults.Parents are responsible on what their children listen too or see.I I’m a very sexual person but not around my child just like every other parent should be. https://t.co/LRH3APdp9A — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 5, 2021

There’s moms who are strippers.Pop pussy ,twerk all night for entertainment does that mean they do it around their kids ? No! Stop makin this a debate.Its pretty much common sense. https://t.co/JqZaUKbjNo — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 5, 2021

