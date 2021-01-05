Cardi B Reveals Why She Doesn’t Let Daughter Kulture Listen To ‘WAP’

By Sarah Curran.

Cardi B. Photo: Aurore Marechal/ABACAPRESS.COM/CP Images
Cardi B responded to criticism over the music she allows her two-year-old daughter to listen to.

The rapper came under fire for not letting Kulture listen to her and Megan Thee Stallion’s “W.A.P”. 

The controversy began after Cardi shared a video of herself dancing to the hit song on Sunday, Jan. 3. The Grammy winner rushed to turn off the song as soon as her baby girl ran into the room.

Cardi quickly took to Twitter to respond.

