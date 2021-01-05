‘Minority Report’ Actress Samantha Morton Urges Everyone To ‘Wear A Mask’ After Being Hospitalized

Samantha Morton was rushed to the hospital Monday night.

The 43-year-old “Minority Report” actress tweeted a thank you to National Health Service workers in the U.K., revealing that she had been in hospital.

RELATED: Larry King Released From ICU Amid COVID-19 Battle

Thankyou to all the A and E staff at the Conquest who helped me tonight. I’m so grateful for our NHS,to see the red zone first hand and the nurses and doctors being so kind and wonderful to us all was humbling. I’m ok tonight because of them. #SaveOurNHS #WearAMask #COVID19 — Samantha Morton (@samthesparrow) January 5, 2021

Though Morton did not disclose the nature of her health emergency, she did add the hashtag “#WearAMask”.

RELATED: ‘Harry Potter’ Star Jessie Cave Reveals Her 3-Month-Old Baby Is Hospitalized With COVID

Morton also tweeted out her thanks to fans sending their best wishes, letting everyone know, “I’m on the mend.”