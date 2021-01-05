‘Minority Report’ Actress Samantha Morton Urges Everyone To ‘Wear A Mask’ After Being Hospitalized

By Corey Atad.

Samantha Morton. Photo: Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images
Samantha Morton was rushed to the hospital Monday night.

The 43-year-old “Minority Report” actress tweeted a thank you to National Health Service workers in the U.K., revealing that she had been in hospital.

Though Morton did not disclose the nature of her health emergency, she did add the hashtag “#WearAMask”.

Morton also tweeted out her thanks to fans sending their best wishes, letting everyone know, “I’m on the mend.”

