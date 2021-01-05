Hoda Kotb’s 3-Year-Old Daughter Gifted Her Own Christmas Presents To A Friend

Hoda Kotb has a little girl to be proud of.

Kotb told “Today” co-host Jenna Bush Hager about the kind act of her three-year-old daughter Haley Joy on Christmas.

RELATED: Hoda Kotb Mistakenly Surprised Al Roker For His Birthday

“I want everyone in my family to be, like, settled,” Kotb explained. “‘Cause I think you’re happy when everybody’s got their stuff together, and I feel like this is a year for everybody to find their cool lane. And they’re already there, but it’s just, like, hitting that stride.

“So yesterday, I walked in and Haley was wrapping one of her presents that she had already played with…and [she said], ‘[I’m going to] bring this to Christian,'” she continued. “And she taped it up. She goes, ‘Can we go take it to Christian’s house?’ So, we took it… and we walked over there, and we delivered it, and he wasn’t home and we came back home.”

RELATED: Hoda Kotb Shares Daughter’s Adorable Reaction

The next day, Kotb spotted her daughter wrapping up yet another Christmas present for her friend.

“His family’s probably like, ‘Why are we getting all of these things on our doorstep?'” Hoda said. “But I thought, That made me feel good.”