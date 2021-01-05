Amy Poehler Teases Her And Tina Fey’s Return As Golden Globe Hosts, Jokes She ‘Just Has A Few Questions’

Amy Poehler understandably has just a few questions before hosting this year’s Golden Globes.

The actress spoke to Seth Meyers on Monday’s “Late Night”, with her jokingly telling the host of how prep for the ceremony is going: “The prep is going so good.”

“We just have a few final questions,” Poehler went on.

“When, how, why, where and what? Just those, that’s all we need to find out. But we’re going to figure it out.”

Meyers responded, “I think it will be a tonic for all of us to see the two of you in whatever arena it ends up being. I’m looking forward to it.”

Poehler will be joined by Tina Fey to host the upcoming bash, which is set to take place on February 28 — not in January when it is usually held — due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Poehler and Fey previously hosted the Globes between 2013 and 2015.

The actress also spoke to Meyers about why she wants to live in “The Matrix”, as well as her new film “Moxie”. See more in the clip below.