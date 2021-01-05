Joy Behar Reignites Feud With Meghan McCain Days After Her Return To ‘The View’: ‘I Did Not Miss You’

Just days after new mom Meghan McCain’s return to “The View”, Joy Behar is back to battling her co-host.

While the pair regularly argue on the daytime talk show, Behar took things to the next level by telling McCain she “did not miss” her while she was off on maternity leave.

McCain, the daughter to the late U.S. Sen. John McCain, and her husband Ben Domenech recently welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Liberty Sage.

But on day two of her return, things really boiled over again.

During the table’s discussion on politics, Behar began to explain why she thinks the Republican party is in hot water right now. But before she could share a full thought, McCain interrupted and claimed Behar’s words were “completely inaccurate.”

Meghan: "Joy, you missed me so much when I was on maternity leave. You missed me so much. You missed fighting with me." Joy: "I did not. I did not miss you. Zero." pic.twitter.com/DIauFESK8m — Ξvan Ross Katz (@evanrosskatz) January 5, 2021

“I was speaking! I was talking!” Behar hit back.

While trying to defuse the situation, McCain joked, “This is why you missed me so much when I was on maternity leave, you missed me so much. You missed fighting with me.”

“I did not. I did not miss you,” Behar responded. “Zero.”

McCain added, “Oh my god. That’s so nasty. That’s like, so nasty. I was teasing because you said something rude, really?”

Moderator Whoopi Goldberg then joined in to break up the fight.