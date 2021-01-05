‘This Is Us’ Producers Own Up To Pregnancy Test Mistake

THIS IS US -- "A Long Road Home” Episode 505 -- Pictured in this screen grab: Hannah Zeile as Kate

“This is Us” producers are addressing a pregnancy test gaffe that left viewers confused after the last episode of the show.

In the final instalment of the NBC series before its winter break, young Kate Pearson took a pregnancy test which yielded a positive result.

Amid the drama playing out on screen, viewers noticed that the test box actually said “OVULATION TEST” on the packaging.

“Not to be THAT guy but Kate’s pregnancy test on ‘This Is Us’ was in an ovulation test box and those are VERY different products,” tweeted one eagle-eyed fan.

“It’ll be good to put it to bed because our fans are so awesome and pick up on every little hint,” said executive producer Isaac Aptaker, speaking with Entertainment Weekly. “As soon as we saw that people were misinterpreting, of course it drove us crazy. So let the record officially show: That was [meant to be] a pregnancy test box.”

Aptaker put the mistake down as “a casualty of how absolutely impossible it has been to make television this year.”

He continued, “Despite the dozens of people who stared at that scene countless times before it went to air, we were all just so fried from all of the COVID [filming conditions] that we missed that one.”

Executive producer Elizabeth Berger said that the mistake “can [be chalked] up to Zoom editing.”

She explained, “Usually we’re all in a bay together looking at these giant monitors. And this is the one where we were like, ‘Ah, if we had just been there, someone would have seen it!'”

Berger added, “But everyone is just working so hard around the clock under these crazy circumstances. And every once in a while, you’re going to have an ovulation test when you wish you had a pregnancy test box.”