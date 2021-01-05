Tanya Roberts Dead At 65 Following False Death Announcement

Actress Tanya Roberts has died following a strange series of events. The Bond girl and “That ’70s Show” actress died on Monday at Cedars-Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles, California, her companion, Lance O’Brien, told The New York Times. She was 65.

The actress was initially falsely pronounced dead early Monday by her rep, Mike Pingel, who sent out a press release, according to multiple reports. Pingel later retracted the statement, telling The Associated Press on Monday that “she was alive at 10 a.m. this morning.”

At the time, Pingel explained to TMZ, who were the first to report, that O’Brien had told him — and several other friends and family — that she had died in his arms. However, O’Brien “received a call from the hospital saying she was not dead.”

It’s still unclear how the misunderstanding occurred.

As for what led to her death, Pingel told the Times that the actress took her dogs for a walk on Christmas Eve, and collapsed upon returning to her home in the Hollywood Hills. She was hospitalized and put on a ventilator, but never recovered. Pingel said the actress did not appear to be ill in the days leading up to her collapse, and while he did not give a cause of death, he noted that it was not COVID-19 related.

Roberts — born Victoria Leigh Blum — began her career as a model before breaking into film with the 1975 horror flick “Forced Entry”.

After a series of TV pilots and a number of roles in fantasy films, she appeared in her most iconic role, playing Stacey Sutton in the 1985 James Bond film “A View to a Kill”, opposite Roger Moore in his last appearance as the iconic British spy.

She was also known for her recurring role as Midge Pinciotti on “That ’70s Show”, and for her role as Julie Rogers on the fifth and final season of “Charlie’s Angels” in 1980

